John Stephen West Sells 110,000 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00.

PSNL stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $977.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Personalis by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Personalis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

