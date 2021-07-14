Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.94 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $93.41 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001630 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.