Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

