Curate Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $289,115.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00839834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,580,804 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.