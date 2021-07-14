Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 555.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

