Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Dynasil Co. of America has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.75.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

