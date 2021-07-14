Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Dynasil Co. of America has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.75.
About Dynasil Co. of America
