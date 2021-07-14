Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

