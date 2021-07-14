Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NYSE:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NYSE:PLXS) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. Plexus posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Shares of NYSE:PLXS opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

