$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. RadNet posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $36.64.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

