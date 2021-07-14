Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NYSE:PLXS) to Post $1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NYSE:PLXS) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. Plexus posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Shares of NYSE:PLXS opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

