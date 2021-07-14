freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 881.6% in June

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 881.6% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

freenet stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.42.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

