The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $100.40 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

