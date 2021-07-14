HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $97.40.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

