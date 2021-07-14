Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

NYSE:CSTL opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $351,231.54. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,924 shares of company stock worth $6,993,223.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

