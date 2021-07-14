Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

