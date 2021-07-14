Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 4.11% of Cimpress worth $107,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

