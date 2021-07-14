15,000 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $12,895,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,772,353 shares of company stock worth $549,911,354 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

