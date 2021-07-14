HRT Financial LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 757.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.60. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $152.62 and a twelve month high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

