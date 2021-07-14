(WBHC) (OTCMKTS:WBHC) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of (WBHC) (OTCMKTS:WBHC) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66.

About (WBHC) (OTCMKTS:WBHC)

Wilson Bank Holding Company is the bank holding company of Wilson Bank and Trust (the Bank). The Company’s banking business is conducted through the Bank, which is a state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and loans for consumer, commercial and real estate purposes.

