Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80). 404,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,180,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.80 ($2.79).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBST. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.26. The company has a market cap of £865.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

