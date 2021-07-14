Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 89.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

