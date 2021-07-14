Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $4,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 73,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 81.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities lifted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Omeros stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.