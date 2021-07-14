3,290 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

NYSE D opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.