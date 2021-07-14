Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97. KB Home has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

