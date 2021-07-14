Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,647 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,375. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

