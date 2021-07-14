NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Holdings Increased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

