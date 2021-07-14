Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

