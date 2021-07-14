Daniel H. Walker Sells 70,000 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $2,844,800.00.

NYSE:PNTG opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

