Daniel H. Walker Sells 70,000 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $2,844,800.00.
NYSE:PNTG opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.56.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.