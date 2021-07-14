Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.55

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

SPXSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.13.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

