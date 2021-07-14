TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRST stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

