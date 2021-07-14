Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 33,119 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $6,012,423.26. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,548 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $3,021,499.32.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 1,837 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 19,071 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $3,448,227.51.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 9,303 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,819.38.

MEDP stock opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

