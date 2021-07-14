Jeffrey Liaw Sells 47,479 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NYSE:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NYSE:CPRT) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.66.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the internet through its virtual bidding third generation internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individuals.

