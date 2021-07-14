Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 350,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $6,951,000.00.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

