Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 350,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $6,951,000.00.
Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93.
About Mission Produce
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.