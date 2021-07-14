Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05.

Shoe Carnival’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

