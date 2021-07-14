Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SLP opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of 93.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

