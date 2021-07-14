United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

