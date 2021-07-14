Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 586,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $87,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

