Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 465,706 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Tempur Sealy International worth $91,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,578 shares of company stock worth $9,376,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

