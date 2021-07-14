Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Y opened at $663.26 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.83.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

