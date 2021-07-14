Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,509 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in New Relic were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

NEWR stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

