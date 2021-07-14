Sumit Sadana Sells 104,280 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60.

Sumit Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

