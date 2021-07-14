Istar Inc. Purchases 127,623 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 127,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,756,214.03. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 12,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $85.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

