Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FWAC) CFO Andriy Mykhaylovskyy Buys 907,000 Shares

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FWAC) CFO Andriy Mykhaylovskyy purchased 907,000 shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,070,000.00.

NYSE:FWAC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

