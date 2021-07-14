Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE ALZN opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.