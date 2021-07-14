Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ALZN opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.