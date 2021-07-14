Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Steppe Cement’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON STCM opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48. Steppe Cement has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.25 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of £117.38 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.22.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. It also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

