Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 million, a PE ratio of 291.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

