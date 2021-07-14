Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SJW Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

