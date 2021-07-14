OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE OMF opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

