Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRC opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £59.79 million and a PE ratio of 36.21. Circle Property has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Circle Property alerts:

In other news, insider John Arnold purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.