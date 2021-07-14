210,649 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBGI stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

